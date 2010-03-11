According to OPEC’s 2009 World Outlook, world demand for middle distillate fuel, chiefly diesel, will grow faster than any other refined oil product, up to as much as 34.2 million barrels per day by 2030. The U.S. currently consumes around 19 million barrels of fuel per day, with diesel accounting for 3 million or around 16% of that amount.

Joule Biotechnologies, Inc, a producer of alternative energy technologies based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, announced in 2009 that it had made a major step forward in its’ development of renewable fuels. This step forward involves the direct microbial conversion of carbon dioxide (CO2) into hydrocarbons via engineered organisms, powered by solar energy. I know it sounds convoluted but the creation of renewable energy requires working around.. and I mean a long way around.. current technologies.

Joules’ principal development is termed helioculture, a process that generates hydrocarbon-based fuel by combining brackish water, nutrients, photosynthetic organisms, carbon dioxide, and sunlight. The company plans to start building a facility that will be able to produce more than 20,000 gallons of fuel per acre per year (19,000 m3/km2·a) starting in 2011. This project is closer at hand than most. Helioculture is similar to the process that makes fuel from algae, but does not use algae. Oils made from algae usually have to be refined into fuel, but helioculture produces fuel directly – either ethanol or hydrocarbons – that do not need refining. This is an ambitious and promising concept that would speed up the transition from petrol to agricultural based oils and make it available much sooner than previously anticipated.

Joule is currently advancing a new, photosynthesis-driven approach to producing renewable fuels, avoiding the economic and environmental burden of multi-step, cellulosic or algal biomass-derived methods. Joule claims that its product will be cost competitive with crude oil at $50 a barrel ($310/m3). The company also states that its product could supply all of the transportation fuel for the United States from an area the size of the Texas panhandle. The company employs a novel Solar Converter system, combined with their own product specific organisms and state-of-the-art process design, to harness the power of sunlight while consuming CO2 from waste. It is really a scientific achievement of amazing proportions that will effect energy consumption on a world wide scale.

Joule has already proven that it’s pioneering technology platform converts CO2 into ethanol at high productivity levels. This process is entering pilot development early this year and because of this success of genome engineering, Joule is now capable of directly producing hydrocarbons. This amazing feat sets the stage for delivery of infrastructure through a compatible diesel fuel without the need for raw material feed stocks or complex refining. I know this is a lot of techno babble to choke down but take my word for it, this is a big breakthrough for renewables and offers, for the first time, a glimpse at the possibilities of a world driven by something other than petroleum.

This big breakthrough was made possible by the discovery of unique genes coding for enzymatic mechanisms that enable the direct synthesis of both alkane and olefin molecules. This is the chemical composition of diesel. Production was achieved at lab scale, with pilot development slated for early next year. Joule is manipulating this opportunity with a production process that requires only CO2 instead of raw material feed stocks. This removes a costly component (algae, corn, cotton or any other biological matter that has been considered for use) that can be subject to significant fluctuations in price and availability. When the stock market pushes the price of corn through the roof, just how marketable is oil made of corn? This is not a problem with Joule’s product. As well, they do not need arable land or large greenhouse operations to do this. Amazing.

Because they engineer their own organisms, which directly secrete hydrocarbon molecules, Joule will avoid costly steps such as large-scale biomass collection, energy-intensive degradation, or other downstream refinement. This is a fantastic move forward into simplicity and cost reduction. In addition, as I already said (but it can’t be said enough) this process requires just marginal, non-arable land, no crops and no fresh water. In other words, you can make it anywhere, under all conditions. It may well be the solution we’ve all been looking for. I will watch it closely and report results as they become available.

Technorati Tags: biofules, biotechnology, CO2, diesel, fuel, helioculture, hydrocarbons, Joule, renewables, sustainable





