The concept behind biochar is a bit complicated but very interesting. Based on an ancient Amazonian practice of burying carbon in the soil, the industry plans to sequester vast quantities of carbon in the soil and sell the latent emissions as credits on the worldwide carbon market. The theory is that if terra preta (charcoal enriched soil) is created on a global scale as much as 6 billion tons of CO2 would be prevented from entering the atmosphere every year. Although this is only about half of the 8 to 10 billion tons of carbon emitted yearly by human activity it is still substantial enough to be investigated. In fact, scientists around the world are saying that burying biochar would not only slow the rate of global warming it would also enhance the soil and make a side dish of sustainable biofuels as well.
Last year, the UN drafted a text for Copenhagen which specified that biochar should be considered eligible as an advanced mitigation option under a post-Kyoto treaty. Regardless of the lackluster results of that meeting and the ongoing struggle over a viable treaty, biochar is already a legitimate source of tradable carbon credits. This is a a good deal for all of us because, unlike some of the more technologically complex methods of sequestering greenhouse gases, such as carbon capture and storage, biochar could, in theory, be easily adopted worldwide and managed by small- and medium-scale operations.
The newest twist on biochar is being developed as I write this. The use of giant microwave ovens to “cook” wood into charcoal are being developed. By burying the charcoal produced from microwaved wood, the carbon absorbed by a tree as it grows can remain safely locked away for thousands of years. This new technique could take out billions of tons of CO2 from the atmosphere every year! This is amazing new technology and must be explored.
More amazing facts include processing facilities that could be built right next to forests grown specifically to soak up CO2. Theoretically, we could cut down trees, “carbonise” them and then plant more trees. The forest could act on an industrial scale to suck carbon out of the atmosphere. I realize it is already doing that just by being there, but this puts the process on steroids. Consider this. Then, at this stage, the biochar could be placed in disused coal mines or tilled into the ground to make soil more fertile. Imagine turning coal mines into aerable land for food! The porous structure of biochar is ideal for trapping nutrients and beneficial micro-organisms that help plants grow. I have used charcoal to feed my plants myself so I know this is true. It also improves drainage and can prevent up to 80 per cent of greenhouse gases such as nitrous oxides and methane from escaping from the soil. It is the perfect gas mask for the planet.
But despite its astounding potential, caution is warranted in implementing biochar on a large scale. Though re-creating terra preta sounds simple, current students have found it possible that modern-day soils respond less well to the treatment and that the carbon may escape sooner than anticipated. So there is no doubt, at this very moment in time, that not all the evidence is in on the case for biochar. However, overall, the evidence is positive and there is no reason to halt forward movement on this idea just because there may be a few tiny holes in the fabric.
The current excitement over biochar must remain in check, however. We have had all past highs and then let downs, such as with corn based biofuels. Biochar shares one common problem with corn, it requires a lot of land. Land that is in demand from other industry. There is bound to be disruption and dispute along the way as the developers of this project seek out what is needed to make it happen. And as they do this, they will have to lay out a set of rules, code of ethics, so to speak, as to what is acceptable and what is not. Where do we draw the lines? This is all still up in the air and if we are reasonable as well as expedient, I believe we are capable of getting this done.
For more information on biochar and it’s possibilities, go to BioChar International.
March 24, 2010 at 6:07 am
All political persuasions agree, building soil carbon is GOOD.
To Hard bitten Farmers, wary of carbon regulations that only increase their costs, Building soil carbon is a savory bone, to do well while doing good.
Biochar provides the tool powerful enough to cover Farming’s carbon foot print while lowering cost simultaneously.
Agriculture allowed our cultural accent and Agriculture will now prevent our descent.
Wise Land management; Organic farming and afforestation can build back our soil carbon,
Biochar allows the soil food web to build much more recalcitrant organic carbon, ( living biomass & Glomalins) in addition to the carbon in the biochar.
Biochar, the modern version of an ancient Amazonian agricultural practice called Terra Preta (black earth, TP), is gaining widespread credibility as a way to address world hunger, climate change, rural poverty, deforestation, and energy shortages… SIMULTANEOUSLY!
Every 1 ton of Biomass yields 1/3 ton Charcoal for soil Sequestration (= to 1 Ton CO2e) + Bio-Gas & Bio-oil fuels = to 1MWh exported electricity, so is a totally virtuous, carbon negative energy cycle.
Biochar viewed as soil Infrastructure; The old saw;
“Feed the Soil Not the Plants” becomes;
“Feed, Cloth and House the Soil, utilities included !”.
Free Carbon Condominiums with carboxyl group fats in the pantry and hydroxyl alcohol in the mini bar.
Build it and the Wee-Beasties will come.
Microbes like to sit down when they eat.
By setting this table we expand husbandry to whole new orders & Kingdoms of life.
This is what I try to get across to Farmers, as to how I feel about the act of returning carbon to the soil. An act of penitence and thankfulness for the civilization we have created. Farmers are the Soil Sink Bankers, once carbon has a price, they will be laughing all the way to it.
Unlike CCS which only reduces emissions, biochar systems draw down CO2 every energy cycle, closing a circle back to support the soil food web. The photosynthetic “capture” collectors are up and running, the “storage” sink is in operation just under our feet. Pyrolysis conversion plants are the only infrastructure we need to build out.
Another significant aspect of bichar is removal of BC aerosols by low cost ($3) Biomass cook stoves that produce char but no respiratory disease emissions. At Scale, replacing “Three Stone” stoves the health benefits would equal eradication of Malaria http://biocharfund.org/
The Congo Basin Forest Fund (CBFF).recently funded The Biochar Fund $300K for these systems citing these priorities;
(1) Hunger amongst the world’s poorest people, the subsistence farmers of Sub-Saharan Africa,
(2) Deforestation resulting from a reliance on slash-and-burn farming,
(3) Energy poverty and a lack of access to clean, renewable energy, and
(4) Climate change.
The Biochar Fund :
Exceptional results from biochar experiment in Cameroon
The broad smiles of 1500 subsistence farmers say it all ( that , and the size of the Biochar corn root balls )
http://biocharfund.org/index.php?option=com_content&task=view&id=55&Itemid=75
This authoritative PNAS article should cause the recent Royal Society Report to rethink their criticism of Biochar systems of Soil carbon sequestration;
Reducing abrupt climate change risk using
the Montreal Protocol and other regulatory
actions to complement cuts in CO2 emissions
http://www.pnas.org/content/early/2009/10/09/0902568106.full.pdf+html
Research:
The Ozzie’s for 5 years now in field studies
The future of biochar – Project Rainbow Bee Eater
http://www.sciencealert.com.au/features/20090211-20142.html
The Japanese have been at it dacades:
Japan Biochar Association ;
http://www.geocities.jp/yasizato/pioneer.htm
UK Biochar Research Centre
http://www.geos.ed.ac.uk/sccs/biochar/
USDA in their 2 nd year;
There are dozens soil researchers on the subject now at USDA-ARS.
and many studies at ASA-CSSA-SSSA joint meeting;
http://a-c-s.confex.com/crops/2009am/webprogram/Session5675.html
My 09 field trials with the Rodale Institute & JMU ;
Alterna Biocarbon and Cowboy Charcoal Virginia field trials ’09 http://terrapreta.bioenergylists.org/node/1408
Hope to see you at ISU for the 2010 US Biochar Conference
Dr. Robert Brown , and the team in Ames Iowa are planing the next national biochar conference. The Conference will be June 27-30 in Ames Iowa Hosted by Iowa State University. http://www.ucs.iastate.edu/mnet/biochar/home.html
Carbon to the Soil, the only ubiquitous and economic place to put it.
Cheers,